    Eighth Army AUSA Video (Short Version)

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Diana Rose Faulve 

    8th Army

    Video depicting Eighth Army - America's only field Army here on the Korean Peninsula.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 21:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 892597
    VIRIN: 230803-A-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109806591
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Eighth Army AUSA Video (Short Version), by SPC Diana Rose Faulve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    korea
    Eighth Army

