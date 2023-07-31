Alongside Philippine military and first responders, U.S. Marines and U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Egay, international name Typhoon Doksuri, at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Cagayan province, Philippines, Aug. 3, 2023. At the request of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marines are providing relief and lifesaving capabilities to remote regions of the Philippines. The forward presence and ready posture of I Marine Expeditionary Force assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. During the three days of relief efforts, VMM-163 (Rein.) delivered approximately 64,000 pounds of food and water, provided by the Government of the Philippines, to remote, affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 23:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892584
|VIRIN:
|230804-M-TZ536-1771
|Filename:
|DOD_109806171
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marines and Philippine Allies Conclude Relief Efforts on Fuga Island in the Wake of Typhoon Egay, by Sgt Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT