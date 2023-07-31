B-Roll of preparation and preforming of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness 2023 soft-start, August 3, 2023, Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892569
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-KJ690-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109805910
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MONROE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IRT Monroe Wellness Mission 2023: Soft-Start B-Roll, by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT