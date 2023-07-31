Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRT Monroe Wellness Mission 2023: Soft-Start B-Roll

    MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of preparation and preforming of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness 2023 soft-start, August 3, 2023, Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892569
    VIRIN: 230803-F-KJ690-2002
    Filename: DOD_109805910
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: MONROE, LA, US 

    This work, IRT Monroe Wellness Mission 2023: Soft-Start B-Roll, by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    Monroe
    Joint Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    West Monroe
    Monroe Wellness

