Empowered by the women before her, Lt Col Kimberly Collier continues to break barriers and define what it means to be an Airman Engineer. On top of serving as the 142 CES Commander with the Oregon Air National Guard, she also serves as a wife and a mother. Join her as she reflects on how the Air Force has become a more inclusive force during her 19-year career.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 15:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892562
|VIRIN:
|220417-O-MC109-2213
|Filename:
|DOD_109805772
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, We Are CE Ep. 18 - Changing the Way, by Mackenzie Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
