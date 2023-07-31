Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are CE Ep. 18 - Changing the Way

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2022

    Video by Mackenzie Brooks 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Empowered by the women before her, Lt Col Kimberly Collier continues to break barriers and define what it means to be an Airman Engineer. On top of serving as the 142 CES Commander with the Oregon Air National Guard, she also serves as a wife and a mother. Join her as she reflects on how the Air Force has become a more inclusive force during her 19-year career.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892562
    VIRIN: 220417-O-MC109-2213
    Filename: DOD_109805772
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Air Force
    CE
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    We Are CE

