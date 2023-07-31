Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night flight in CH-47 Chinook

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, use night vision goggles during a flight in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania, August 1, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892554
    VIRIN: 230801-Z-RI572-9099
    Filename: DOD_109805640
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night flight in CH-47 Chinook, by 1LT Samantha Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CH-47 Chinook

    Night Vision Goggles

    Aviation

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    CH-47 Chinook
    Night Vision Goggles
    Aviation
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

