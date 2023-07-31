U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, use night vision goggles during a flight in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania, August 1, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel)
|08.01.2023
|08.03.2023 15:09
|B-Roll
|892554
|230801-Z-RI572-9099
|DOD_109805640
|00:00:09
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|0
|0
This work, Night flight in CH-47 Chinook, by 1LT Samantha Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CH-47 Chinook
Night Vision Goggles
Aviation
