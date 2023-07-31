Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Service Corps director wishes community happy 76th birthday

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230804-N-KC192-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 4, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, director, Medical Service Corps, delivers a happy 76th birthday message to the Medical Service Corps, thanking the community for their positive impact and countless contributions to Navy Medicine. The Medical Service Corps was established on Aug. 4, 1947, and is Navy Medicine’s most diverse corps with 31 specialties and more than 2,900 active and reserve officers practicing or training in more than 31 different health care specialties. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:07
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    MSC
    Navy Medicine
    Medical Service Corps
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

