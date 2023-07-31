Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pyramid Battalion assumes logistics mission in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    08.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 3rd Infantry Division’s 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, assumes responsibility of logistics missions within the V Corps area of operations from the 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, during a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland, Aug. 3, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892538
    VIRIN: 230803-A-FW799-3990
    Filename: DOD_109805216
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pyramid Battalion assumes logistics mission in Poland, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of Authority
    DSTB
    Providers
    Sustain
    ROTM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT