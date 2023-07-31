The 3rd Infantry Division’s 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, assumes responsibility of logistics missions within the V Corps area of operations from the 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, during a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland, Aug. 3, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892538
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-FW799-3990
|Filename:
|DOD_109805216
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pyramid Battalion assumes logistics mission in Poland, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT