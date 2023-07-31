Pyramid Battalion assumes logistics mission in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892538" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 3rd Infantry Division’s 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, assumes responsibility of logistics missions within the V Corps area of operations from the 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, during a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland, Aug. 3, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army Spc. Elsi Delgado)