Mission video for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing. The video showcases the history of JBAB and the 11th Wing and the current mission of the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892515
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-MR022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109804858
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|DC, US
This work, JBAB and 11th Wing Mission Video, by A1C Bill Guilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
