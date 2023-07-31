U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 14 maintain AV-8B Harrier II aircraft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892499" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 14 perform daily maintenance and flight operations with AV-8B Harrier II aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 2023. This footage was captured for an event honoring the maintainers and their dedication to mission accomplishment and preserving the AV-8B Harrier legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)



This B-Roll package contains the following:

Slow-motion footage of flight operations and maintenance, video portraits.