U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 14 perform daily maintenance and flight operations with AV-8B Harrier II aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 2023. This footage was captured for an event honoring the maintainers and their dedication to mission accomplishment and preserving the AV-8B Harrier legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)
This B-Roll package contains the following:
Slow-motion footage of flight operations and maintenance, video portraits.
This work, U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 14 maintain AV-8B Harrier II aircraft, by Cpl Christopher Hernandez
