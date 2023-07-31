Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 14 maintain AV-8B Harrier II aircraft

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 14 perform daily maintenance and flight operations with AV-8B Harrier II aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 2023. This footage was captured for an event honoring the maintainers and their dedication to mission accomplishment and preserving the AV-8B Harrier legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)

    This B-Roll package contains the following:
    Slow-motion footage of flight operations and maintenance, video portraits, foreign objects debris walk, and a lightning storm silhouetting an AV-8B Harrier II.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892496
    VIRIN: 230802-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_109804770
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    TAGS

    Avionics
    airframes
    powerline
    VMA 231
    VMA 223
    USMCNews

