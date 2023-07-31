The ScriptCenter is Now at the 633d Medical Group

The 633d Medical Group now has a new way to pickup prescription refills with ScriptCenter, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, August 1, 2023. ScriptCenter is a secure, convenient, and private way to pickup your prescription refills. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 11:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|892495
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109804769
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
