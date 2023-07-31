Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introducing, Lt Col. Jahmil Edwards, 316th Training Squadron commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANGLEO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Meet the new commander of the 316th Training Squadron, Lt Col. Jahmil Edwards!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 10:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892491
    VIRIN: 230728-F-SN616-3357
    Filename: DOD_109804733
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: SAN ANGLEO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing, Lt Col. Jahmil Edwards, 316th Training Squadron commander, by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Goodfellow AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT