A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk aircrew rescued a man after he experienced chest pains on a boat 80 miles west of Johns Pass, Florida, Aug. 2, 2023. The aircrew airlifted the man to Tampa General Hospital for further medical treatment. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892470
|VIRIN:
|230803-G-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109804518
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|TREASURE ISLAND, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard rescues man at sea near Treasure Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT