Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues man at sea near Treasure Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TREASURE ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk aircrew rescued a man after he experienced chest pains on a boat 80 miles west of Johns Pass, Florida, Aug. 2, 2023. The aircrew airlifted the man to Tampa General Hospital for further medical treatment. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892470
    VIRIN: 230803-G-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109804518
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: TREASURE ISLAND, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues man at sea near Treasure Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist
    Johns Pass
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT