    26th MEU(SOC) The Nation’s Immediate Response Force, America’s 911 Force

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    As a result of recent Secretary of Defense tasking, the Marines and Sailors of the USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) will bolster maritime security operations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, while the USS Mesa Verde will support operations in the U.S. European Command. The ability of the 26th MEU(SOC) to conduct distributed operations across multiple combatant command boundaries simultaneously truly showcases the operational flexibility, relevance, and battle staff competencies as the Nation's premier, special operations capable Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Our Marines and Sailors are training and ultimately Ready. The 26th MEU(SOC), embarked with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, continues to remain ready, relevant and capable across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while on a scheduled deployment as the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command Immediate Response Force within the Fifth and Sixth Fleet’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892469
    VIRIN: 230803-M-VB101-4462
    Filename: DOD_109804486
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU(SOC) The Nation’s Immediate Response Force, America’s 911 Force, by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    MAGTF
    Immediate Response Force
    USMCNews
    weeklyvideos
    26th MEU(SOC)

