26th MEU(SOC) The Nation’s Immediate Response Force, America’s 911 Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892469" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As a result of recent Secretary of Defense tasking, the Marines and Sailors of the USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) will bolster maritime security operations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, while the USS Mesa Verde will support operations in the U.S. European Command. The ability of the 26th MEU(SOC) to conduct distributed operations across multiple combatant command boundaries simultaneously truly showcases the operational flexibility, relevance, and battle staff competencies as the Nation's premier, special operations capable Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Our Marines and Sailors are training and ultimately Ready. The 26th MEU(SOC), embarked with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, continues to remain ready, relevant and capable across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while on a scheduled deployment as the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command Immediate Response Force within the Fifth and Sixth Fleet’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)