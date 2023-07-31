Lt. Rommel Nouman, platoon commander, 3rd Health Battalion, Adelaide, Australia, talks about the importance of his Soldiers training with their Utah National Guard counterparts during Talisman Sabre, Camp Rocky, Australia, July 27, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 08:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892465
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-JU983-9162
|Filename:
|DOD_109804379
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|ROCKHAMPTON, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Australian Defense Force 3rd Health Battalion Lt. Rommel Nouman talks about his training experience with the 144th Area Support Medical Support Company during Talisman Sabre 2023, by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
