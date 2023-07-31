Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian Defense Force 3rd Health Battalion Lt. Rommel Nouman talks about his training experience with the 144th Area Support Medical Support Company during Talisman Sabre 2023

    ROCKHAMPTON, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Rommel Nouman, platoon commander, 3rd Health Battalion, Adelaide, Australia, talks about the importance of his Soldiers training with their Utah National Guard counterparts during Talisman Sabre, Camp Rocky, Australia, July 27, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 08:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892465
    VIRIN: 230727-A-JU983-9162
    Filename: DOD_109804379
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: ROCKHAMPTON, QLD, AU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian Defense Force 3rd Health Battalion Lt. Rommel Nouman talks about his training experience with the 144th Area Support Medical Support Company during Talisman Sabre 2023, by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UTNG
    TS23
    talismansabre23
    144thASMC
    128thMPAD
    3rdHB

