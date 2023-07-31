Saori Soejima, a dog groomer at Yokota Air Base Pet Care Center, talks about her duties and responsibilities while taking care of military service members pets.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 20:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892429
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-CV974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109803796
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dog Groomer Duties, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces
