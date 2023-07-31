Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dog Groomer Duties

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    AFN Tokyo

    Saori Soejima, a dog groomer at Yokota Air Base Pet Care Center, talks about her duties and responsibilities while taking care of military service members pets.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 20:29
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

