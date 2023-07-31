Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-RH personnel complete low visibility training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Members of the Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and firewatch team go through low light and low visiblity training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 1, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 22:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892427
    VIRIN: 230801-M-OV505-1001
    Filename: DOD_109803777
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-RH personnel complete low visibility training, by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    JTF RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    RHBFSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT