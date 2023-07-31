Members of the Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and firewatch team go through low light and low visiblity training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 1, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 22:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892427
|VIRIN:
|230801-M-OV505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109803777
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JTF-RH personnel complete low visibility training, by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT