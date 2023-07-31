Misawa Mudder 2023

Misawa hosted the annual Misawa Mudder on July 1, 2023, supported by the 35th Force Support Squadron and Outdoor Recreation. Participants, including Airmen, Sailors, and their families, braved a challenging 5K obstacle course, conquering mud pits, crawling through obstacles, climbing walls, and sliding through the water.
|07.01.2023
|08.02.2023 19:47
|Package
|892424
|230701-F-VB704-9524
|DOD_109803759
|00:00:59
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
