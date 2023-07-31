Talisman Sabre 23, 11th Airborne Night Jump B-Roll

U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division, Fort Richardson, Alaska, conducts a night jump into Australia as part of Talisman Sabre 23 (TS23), Townsville, Australia, August 1, 2023. The Soldiers of 11th Airborne will receive their Australian jump wings before returning home to the U.S. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Derick Fennell)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 19:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892418
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-CD354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109803656
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
