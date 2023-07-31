Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 23, 11th Airborne Night Jump B-Roll

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Derick Fennell 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division, Fort Richardson, Alaska, conducts a night jump into Australia as part of Talisman Sabre 23 (TS23), Townsville, Australia, August 1, 2023. The Soldiers of 11th Airborne will receive their Australian jump wings before returning home to the U.S. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Derick Fennell)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892418
    VIRIN: 230719-A-CD354-1001
    Filename: DOD_109803656
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: QLD, AU

    This work, Talisman Sabre 23, 11th Airborne Night Jump B-Roll, by SPC Derick Fennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night Jump
    11th Airborne
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23
    Talisman Sabre 23

