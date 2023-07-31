Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Marine - July 2023

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Hawaii Marine is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 31, 2023. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Cody Purcell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 18:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892400
    VIRIN: 230731-M-QT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109803484
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Marine - July 2023, by Cpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

