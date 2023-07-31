Austin Celebrates the 761st Tank Battalion

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III talks about the history of the Army’s Black 761st Tank Battalion, dubbed the Black Panthers, with actor Morgan Freeman. Afterward, Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Defense Department’s press secretary, moderates a panel discussion in advance of an upcoming documentary on the famed World War II fighters.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 15:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|892381
|Filename:
|DOD_109803121
|Length:
|00:42:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
