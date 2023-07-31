Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Celebrates the 761st Tank Battalion

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III talks about the history of the Army’s Black 761st Tank Battalion, dubbed the Black Panthers, with actor Morgan Freeman. Afterward, Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Defense Department’s press secretary, moderates a panel discussion in advance of an upcoming documentary on the famed World War II fighters.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 15:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 892381
    Filename: DOD_109803121
    Length: 00:42:14
    Location: US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

