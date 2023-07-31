Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Spur Ride

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Willis 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with multiple units participate in a Spur Ride facilitated by Soldiers with the 2-104th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 26, 2023. 21 Soldiers participated in this 36-hour Spur Ride, three earned their spurs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Brandon Willis)

    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Spur Ride
    Readiness
    2-104th Cavalry

