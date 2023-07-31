U.S. Army Spur Ride

U.S. Soldiers with multiple units participate in a Spur Ride facilitated by Soldiers with the 2-104th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 26, 2023. 21 Soldiers participated in this 36-hour Spur Ride, three earned their spurs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Brandon Willis)
