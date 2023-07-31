Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Flight Line Sunset Timelapse

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A timelapse of flight line operations during a sunset at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The 6th Air Refueling Wing has multiple units operating 24/7 to ensure the installation is safe and the aircraft can carry out rapid global mobility anytime and anywhere.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892340
    VIRIN: 230801-F-IA158-3001
    Filename: DOD_109802706
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, MacDill Flight Line Sunset Timelapse, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stratotanker
    Sunset
    KC-135
    timelapse
    night operations
    24/7 operations

