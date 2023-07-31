Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR-MEDCOM Support to Cadet Summer Training 2023 (V.2)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit (MORU), Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.; the 7458th MORU, Fort Liberty, N.C.; the 7226th Medical Support Unit (MSU), Fort Jackson, S.C.; the 7222nd MSU, Tampa, Fla.; the 7217th MSU, Perrine; Fla.; the 7236th MSU, Fort Benning, Ga.; and the 7459th MORU, Fort Gordon, Ga.; have been sent on multiple rotations to provide medical in-processing services and support to U.S. Army ROTC cadets taking part in both the Basic Camp (1,000 cadets) and Advanced Camp (6,400 cadets) regiments of Cadet Summer Training 2023 in Fort Knox, Ky., May 31 - Aug. 18, 2023. Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) units are a critical component of the annual CST events to ensure minimal attrition of cadets due to illness and/or injuries sustained during the course of their endeavors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 12:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892337
    VIRIN: 230717-A-JG268-1002
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109802644
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR-MEDCOM Support to Cadet Summer Training 2023 (V.2), by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Cadet Summer Training
    CST 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT