video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892331" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Defense Media Activity Director, Mr. Hal Pittman and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, delivers their speeches at the American Forces Network Europe 80th anniversary celebration at Höchst Castle, Frankfurt Germany, July 14, 2023. AFN Europe celebrated eight decades of delivering news, information, and entertainment via radio, television, and more recently streaming media services to DoD audiences in the region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz)