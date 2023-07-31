Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Forces Network Europe 80th anniversary

    FRANKFURT, GERMANY

    07.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Defense Media Activity Director, Mr. Hal Pittman and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, delivers their speeches at the American Forces Network Europe 80th anniversary celebration at Höchst Castle, Frankfurt Germany, July 14, 2023. AFN Europe celebrated eight decades of delivering news, information, and entertainment via radio, television, and more recently streaming media services to DoD audiences in the region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892331
    VIRIN: 230720-A-AY818-9002
    Filename: DOD_109802585
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FRANKFURT, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AFN
    Europe
    DMA
    StrongerTogether

