Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WARRIOR WEDNESDAY- Sgt. Lissete Ugalde

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Sgt. Lissete Ugalde is a 13B in B-battery, 428th FAB from Wisconsin. Ugalde talks to us about why she joined the U.S. Army and why she chose the Field Artillery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 10:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892323
    VIRIN: 230727-D-NU467-7166
    Filename: DOD_109802464
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WARRIOR WEDNESDAY- Sgt. Lissete Ugalde, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    King Of Battle
    Why I Serve
    Be All You Can Be
    Possibilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT