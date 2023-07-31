Jenna Jones Goodfellow Air Force Base Honorary Commander Part 1

Jenna Jones from Texas Leadership Public Schools talks about how the Honorary Commander program at Goodfellow Air Force Base impacted her.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 10:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892321
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-EP494-6469
|Filename:
|DOD_109802462
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT