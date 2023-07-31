U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, jump from a 30-foot tower as they conduct basic airborne refresher training at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Aug. 02, 2023. The jump tower recently underwent cyclic safety renovations with a programmed semi-annual maintenance. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|08.02.2023
|08.02.2023 10:32
|B-Roll
|892318
|230802-A-DO858-1002
|DOD_109802443
|00:00:58
|VICENZA, IT
|1
|1
