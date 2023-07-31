Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Harrison Moore 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Bryson Henderson, a soldier with the 25th ID gimlets shares why he chose to take the oath and put on the uniform.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 02:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892284
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-FH201-1000
    PIN: 1000
    Filename: DOD_109801833
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve, by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    USARPAC
    JPMRC
    TS23
    Talisman Sabre 23
    196th Infantry Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT