Bryson Henderson, a soldier with the 25th ID gimlets shares why he chose to take the oath and put on the uniform.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 02:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892284
|VIRIN:
|230727-Z-FH201-1000
|PIN:
|1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109801833
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve, by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT