A team of 302nd Airlift Wing Airmen load a Modular Airborne Firefighting System tank into a C-130 aircraft Aug. 1, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The tank was loaded as a result of the wing’s special mission activation during the 2023 fire season. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 01:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892283
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-ZJ473-3001
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_109801800
|Length:
|00:08:29
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Modular Airborne Firefighting System Tank Loads Into a 302nd Airlift Wing C-130, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT