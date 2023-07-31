Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modular Airborne Firefighting System Tank Loads Into a 302nd Airlift Wing C-130

    CO, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A team of 302nd Airlift Wing Airmen load a Modular Airborne Firefighting System tank into a C-130 aircraft Aug. 1, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The tank was loaded as a result of the wing’s special mission activation during the 2023 fire season. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 01:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892283
    VIRIN: 230801-F-ZJ473-3001
    PIN: 999999
    Filename: DOD_109801800
    Length: 00:08:29
    Location: CO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    C-130
    MAFFS
    special mission
    Modular Airborne Firefighting System
    aerial firefighting
    MAFFS AEG

