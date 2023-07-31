Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSF Diego Garcia Enlisted Symposium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.02.2023

    Video by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Chief Navy Counselor, Zaira Rebollar, the command career counselor at Nay Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of the enlisted symposium for junior sailors assigned to NSF Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Claros/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 01:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892276
    VIRIN: 230802-N-OH831-2454
    Filename: DOD_109801690
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Enlisted Symposium, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    ADVANCEMENT
    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT