U.S. Marines Continue Relief Efforts in Wake of Typhoon Egay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892273" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alongside Philippine military and first responders, U.S. Marines and U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Egay, international name Typhoon Doksuri, in Basco, Batanes province, Philippines, Aug. 1, 2023. At the request of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marines are providing relief and lifesaving capabilities to remote regions of the Philippines. The forward presence and ready posture of I Marine Expeditionary Force assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. During the first two days of relief efforts, VMM-163 (Rein.) delivered approximately 25,600 pounds of food and water, provided by the Government of the Philippines, to remote, affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sean A. Potter)