    U.S. Marines Continue Relief Efforts in Wake of Typhoon Egay

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Sean Potter 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Alongside Philippine military and first responders, U.S. Marines and U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Egay, international name Typhoon Doksuri, in Basco, Batanes province, Philippines, Aug. 1, 2023. At the request of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marines are providing relief and lifesaving capabilities to remote regions of the Philippines. The forward presence and ready posture of I Marine Expeditionary Force assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. During the first two days of relief efforts, VMM-163 (Rein.) delivered approximately 25,600 pounds of food and water, provided by the Government of the Philippines, to remote, affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sean A. Potter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 22:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892273
    VIRIN: 230801-M-TZ536-3858
    Filename: DOD_109801601
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: BASCO, PH 

    TAGS

    Typhoon
    HADR
    Allies
    Philippines
    Supplies
    Humanitarian Aid

