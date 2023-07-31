BROLL package of F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Tyndall Air Force Base. After almost 10 years as a cornerstone for the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor pilot training mission, Tyndall AFB transitions to a combat ready F-35A Lightning II mission. On Aug. 1, 2023, Tyndall welcomed its first three F-35s.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892265
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109801515
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tyndall Air Force Base gets its first F-35's, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
