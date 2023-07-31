Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pvt. Jonathan Elliott - Why I Serve

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    #HighlightingMOS #14E Week 5!

    Pvt. Jonathan Elliott loves his job as an MOS 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator / Maintainer. He is stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma under 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 3rd Battalion, 6th ADA Regiment as an Advanced Individual Training (AIT) student.

    #ADA #FirsttoFire

