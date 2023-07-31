Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women, Peace, and Security training at TRADEWINDS 23

    GUYANA

    08.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Instructors from U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Army South conduct Women, Peace, and Security training during TRADEWINDS 23 in Guyana, July 14-27, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    This work, Women, Peace, and Security training at TRADEWINDS 23, by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23

