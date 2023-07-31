Instructors from U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Army South conduct Women, Peace, and Security training during TRADEWINDS 23 in Guyana, July 14-27, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 17:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892248
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-JF826-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109801207
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women, Peace, and Security training at TRADEWINDS 23, by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT