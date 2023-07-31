CATM: Combat Arms Training & Maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Church, 56th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, and Senior Airman Adam Sutherby, 56th SFS combat arms instructor, discuss the responsibilities and opportunities present in the Air Force’s Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor program, Luke Air Force Base Arizona, July 24, 2023. The CATM program was developed in 1958 to improve the overall weapons and defense capabilities of Airmen. CATM is key to ensuring the Air Force maintains a multi-capable and combat ready force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)