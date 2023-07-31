Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATM: Combat Arms Training & Maintenance

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Church, 56th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, and Senior Airman Adam Sutherby, 56th SFS combat arms instructor, discuss the responsibilities and opportunities present in the Air Force’s Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor program, Luke Air Force Base Arizona, July 24, 2023. The CATM program was developed in 1958 to improve the overall weapons and defense capabilities of Airmen. CATM is key to ensuring the Air Force maintains a multi-capable and combat ready force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 18:11
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:40
