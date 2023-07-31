Space Launch Delta 30's Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Space Launch Delta 30 provides host installation services for Vandenberg Space Force Base (SFB). Personnel assigned to Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg SFB manage Department of Defense space and missile testing, range operations, and provides the installation infrastructure necessary to place satellites into polar orbit using both expendable and reusable space lift boosters. Personnel assigned to Space Launch Delta 30 support Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Force Development Evaluation programs. Additionally, Space Launch Delta 30 provides safe launch and range capabilities as the only military installation on the West Coast of the continental United States to fulfill commercial and government customer requirements. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo and Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)