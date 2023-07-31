Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Launch Delta 30's Mission

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Launch Delta 30 provides host installation services for Vandenberg Space Force Base (SFB). Personnel assigned to Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg SFB manage Department of Defense space and missile testing, range operations, and provides the installation infrastructure necessary to place satellites into polar orbit using both expendable and reusable space lift boosters. Personnel assigned to Space Launch Delta 30 support Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Force Development Evaluation programs. Additionally, Space Launch Delta 30 provides safe launch and range capabilities as the only military installation on the West Coast of the continental United States to fulfill commercial and government customer requirements. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo and Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    Launches
    Mission Success
    Space Launch Delta 30

