Space Launch Delta 30 provides host installation services for Vandenberg Space Force Base (SFB). Personnel assigned to Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg SFB manage Department of Defense space and missile testing, range operations, and provides the installation infrastructure necessary to place satellites into polar orbit using both expendable and reusable space lift boosters. Personnel assigned to Space Launch Delta 30 support Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Force Development Evaluation programs. Additionally, Space Launch Delta 30 provides safe launch and range capabilities as the only military installation on the West Coast of the continental United States to fulfill commercial and government customer requirements. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo and Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 16:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892234
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109801032
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Launch Delta 30's Mission, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT