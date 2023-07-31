Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    213th Personnel Company Conducts EST Training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Spc. John Trapani 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 213th Personnel Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, conduct simulated weapons training at an Engagement Skills Trainer facility at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 31, 2023. The EST is an indoor, multipurpose, multilane, arms training simulator and it is used to simulate weapon training events which lead to live-fire individual/crew weapon qualification and training events. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. John Trapani)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892213
    VIRIN: 230731-Z-DM109-1011
    Filename: DOD_109800734
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 213th Personnel Company Conducts EST Training, by SPC John Trapani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania
    shoot
    M16
    gun
    firing range
    shooting

