U.S. Soldiers with the 213th Personnel Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, conduct simulated weapons training at an Engagement Skills Trainer facility at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 31, 2023. The EST is an indoor, multipurpose, multilane, arms training simulator and it is used to simulate weapon training events which lead to live-fire individual/crew weapon qualification and training events. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. John Trapani)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892213
|VIRIN:
|230731-Z-DM109-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_109800734
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 213th Personnel Company Conducts EST Training, by SPC John Trapani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
