213th Personnel Company Conducts EST Training

U.S. Soldiers with the 213th Personnel Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, conduct simulated weapons training at an Engagement Skills Trainer facility at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 31, 2023. The EST is an indoor, multipurpose, multilane, arms training simulator and it is used to simulate weapon training events which lead to live-fire individual/crew weapon qualification and training events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. John Trapani)