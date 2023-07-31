Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USEREUR-AF Best Squad Competition

    BY, GERMANY

    07.28.2023

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, hang 120mm Mortar rounds during the Call for Fire portion of the 2023 Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 08:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892164
    VIRIN: 230728-A-DT978-2001
    Filename: DOD_109799690
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USEREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    TIMS
    EUBestSquad

