U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, hang 120mm Mortar rounds during the Call for Fire portion of the 2023 Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 08:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892164
|VIRIN:
|230728-A-DT978-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109799690
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USEREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
