A wild goose roams around Building 5-194 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 31, 2023. Fort Indiantown Gap strives to maintain a healthy wildlife ecosystem. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. John Trapani)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892163
|VIRIN:
|230731-Z-DM109-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_109799659
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wildlife at Fort Indiantown Gap, by SPC John Trapani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT