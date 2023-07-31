Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildlife at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Spc. John Trapani 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A wild goose roams around Building 5-194 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 31, 2023. Fort Indiantown Gap strives to maintain a healthy wildlife ecosystem. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. John Trapani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892163
    VIRIN: 230731-Z-DM109-1016
    Filename: DOD_109799659
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wildlife at Fort Indiantown Gap, by SPC John Trapani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    wildlife
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Engagement Skills Trainer
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    goose
    213th Regional Support Group

