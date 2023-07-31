Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RMAS Interview Tragert

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    British officer cadet 2nd Lt. Joe Tragert, assigned to Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS), discusses his training in the RMAS program in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 11, 2023. The exercise, and training in Germany, are part of the curriculum that lie between an officer cadet and their commissioning as an Army officer in the British Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 07:10
    Category: Interviews
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

