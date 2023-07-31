Outside the Gate: Ameyoko Plaza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892144" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230618-N-CV021-1001

TOKYO (June 18, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan, explores Ameyoko Plaza in Japan as part of a video series called Outside the Gate. Outside the Gate, produced by Sailors assigned to NPASE Japan, seeks to educate its viewers on cultural experiences throughout Japan. It aims to inspire service members to pursue overseas duty opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)