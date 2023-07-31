Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outside the Gate: Ameyoko Plaza

    JAPAN

    06.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    230618-N-CV021-1001
    TOKYO (June 18, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan, explores Ameyoko Plaza in Japan as part of a video series called Outside the Gate. Outside the Gate, produced by Sailors assigned to NPASE Japan, seeks to educate its viewers on cultural experiences throughout Japan. It aims to inspire service members to pursue overseas duty opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 01:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 892144
    VIRIN: 230618-N-CV021-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109799222
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JP

