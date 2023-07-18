Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Luke Gate East B-Roll Stringer

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by David Amaral 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll for general use.

    Footage of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland's Luke Gate East Entrance and overhead bridge taken July 31, 2023, JBSA-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892115
    VIRIN: 230731-F-MF635-1001
    Filename: DOD_109798333
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Luke Gate East B-Roll Stringer, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bridge
    Front Gate
    JBSA
    JBSA-Lackland

