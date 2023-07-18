Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Razor Talon 23-1 Wrap Up Video

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    RAZOR TALON 23-1, is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a Lead Wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver and sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. Additionally, this exercise provides an opportunity for Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region personnel to conduct homeland defense maneuvers against simulated airborne threats to the nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892101
    VIRIN: 230727-F-SC126-9001
    Filename: DOD_109797832
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Razor Talon 23-1 Wrap Up Video, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Mobility Command
    1CTCS
    RazorTalon23
    RT23

