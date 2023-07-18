Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs a 57-year-old man off the coast of San Diego

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Coast Guard medevacs a 57-year-old man from a sport fishing vessel off the San Diego coast, July 29, 2023. The sport fishing vessel Fortune contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man experiencing heart attack symptoms; the helicopter was launched and the hoist was completed by Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu. (U.S. Coast Guard Video released)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892097
    VIRIN: 230729-G-WE178-7889
    Filename: DOD_109797700
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    medevac
    San Diego
    USCG

