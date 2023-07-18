Coast Guard medevacs a 57-year-old man from a sport fishing vessel off the San Diego coast, July 29, 2023. The sport fishing vessel Fortune contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man experiencing heart attack symptoms; the helicopter was launched and the hoist was completed by Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu. (U.S. Coast Guard Video released)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 14:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892097
|VIRIN:
|230729-G-WE178-7889
|Filename:
|DOD_109797700
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs a 57-year-old man off the coast of San Diego, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
