Tech. Sgt. Justin Boettger designed an adapter for a battery operated rivet hammer to hopefully eliminate the need for air compressors on the flight line. If his invention is approved, Boettger says it will save time and improve safety.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892095
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-JH094-7282
|Filename:
|DOD_109797698
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rivet Hammer, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT