Warrior Games: Trials

HM2 Don Calero, FCA2 Kayla Saska and HM3 John Paige practice for the Trails phase of the DoD Warrior Games, as well as share their motivation for competing, and the value and camaraderie they find in the Wounded Warrior community. (U.S. Navy Video by MC2 Samuel Tyson)
|07.19.2023
|07.31.2023 13:03
|Video Productions
|892083
|230719-N-VJ868-1001
|DOD_109797373
|00:05:16
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|1
|1
This work, by PO2 Samuel Tyson, identified by DVIDS
