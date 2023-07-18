Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Games: Trials

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Tyson 

    All Hands Magazine

    HM2 Don Calero, FCA2 Kayla Saska and HM3 John Paige practice for the Trails phase of the DoD Warrior Games, as well as share their motivation for competing, and the value and camaraderie they find in the Wounded Warrior community. (U.S. Navy Video by MC2 Samuel Tyson)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 13:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892083
    VIRIN: 230719-N-VJ868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109797373
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Sports
    US Navy
    Adaptive Sports
    Wounded Warrior

