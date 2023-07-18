Warrior Games: Trials

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HM2 Don Calero, FCA2 Kayla Saska and HM3 John Paige practice for the Trails phase of the DoD Warrior Games, as well as share their motivation for competing, and the value and camaraderie they find in the Wounded Warrior community. (U.S. Navy Video by MC2 Samuel Tyson)