    Mobility Guardian 23: Thank you to Allies and partners

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A thank you from Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, to Allies and partners and their support in Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, Air Mobility Command's largest full-spectrum readiness exercise in the command's history. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 12:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 892074
    VIRIN: 230725-F-DJ189-1001
    Filename: DOD_109797249
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    This work, Mobility Guardian 23: Thank you to Allies and partners, by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Allies
    Partners
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

