Mobility Guardian 23: Thank you to Allies and partners

A thank you from Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, to Allies and partners and their support in Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, Air Mobility Command's largest full-spectrum readiness exercise in the command's history. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 12:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|892074
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-DJ189-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109797249
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
