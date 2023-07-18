Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Operations Group employs MJAT system

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Operations Group uses the MALET-JSIL Aircrew Trainer to help build combat ready aircrew at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 28, 2023. The MJAT system connects to ground control stations on Holloman and converts them into simulators to better train the MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, 49th Operations Group employs MJAT system, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MQ9
    MQ9Reaper
    9thATKS
    9thAttackSquadron
    49thOG
    49thOperationsGroup

