The 49th Operations Group uses the MALET-JSIL Aircrew Trainer to help build combat ready aircrew at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 28, 2023. The MJAT system connects to ground control stations on Holloman and converts them into simulators to better train the MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892058
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-WJ136-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109796955
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 49th Operations Group employs MJAT system, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT